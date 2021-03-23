Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -This weekend, you can say “Hello” to the Hello Kitty Café Truck as it continues its 2021 West Coast Tour.

This Saturday, the truck will be rolling into Laredo and setting up shop outside Mall Del Norte near DXL and near the old Sears building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to some new exclusive goodies including collectibles, T-shirts, thermos mugs, and giant Hello Kitty Cookies.

The café truck staff says it has several safety measures and procedures in place for guests including sanitizing areas and offering contactless transactions.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.