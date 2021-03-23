Local organization to hold Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Conference

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners proclaim the month of April as Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Prevention Month.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo - Webb County released its yearly statistics on how many children who have been a victim of abuse they have helped.

CAC has helped more than 12,000 children to date, according to one of the board members.

The center helps children from the ages of two to seventeen who have been victimized or revictimized by physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

In the fiscal year 2019 to 2020, approximately 602 children received CAC services, the majority being ages six to twelve.

That’s 47% of the total.

Meanwhile, 16% were ages zero to five, 35% were 13 to 17, and 2% were 18 and over with disabilities.

Of the 602 children they helped, 65% were female and 35% were male.

”It takes all of us to be able to successfully prosecute these child abuse cases,” said CAC board member Mary Freeman.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said, ”Where research indicates, for every one child who outcries to abuse, there are 10 still silent.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo - Webb County will host its 21st annual Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Conference in April.

This year, it will be virtual and is open to law enforcement, educators, attorneys, health professionals, counselors, advocates, parents and community members.

The CAC will post the registration link to their Facebook page.

The registration fee is $40 to attend the virtual conference.

