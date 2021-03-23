Advertisement

Man accused of stealing over a thousand dollars worth of Girl Scout Cookies

Police searched the man’s car and found two stolen license plates, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and a small amount of heroin in his car
Joel Whittaker
Joel Whittaker(WCCO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Paul, MN (CNN) -A Minnesota man is accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

Joel Whittaker made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Police in Rochester say they got a grocery-store alarm-call late Saturday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Whittaker driving away with 23 cases of cookies stuffed in the backseat and trunk.

Whittaker told officers he was ‘dumpster diving’ and found the cookies in an unlocked loading-dock.

Police say they also found two stolen license plates, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and a small amount of heroin in his car.

Whittaker now faces felony counts of burglary and theft.

He was released with a long list of conditions including that he submits to random testing and searches, and refrain from taking drugs or drinking alcohol.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old
Joel Pellot
Jury selection date scheduled for man accused of killing wife
Local art teacher Monika Sanchez creates six foot sweet bread out of paper mache
Art teacher creates six-foot sweet bread

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Look for Mars close to the Pleiades in the first couple of weeks of March. Then wake up early...
March 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington,...
Schumer vows Senate vote on background checks after latest shooting