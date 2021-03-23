Man accused of stealing over a thousand dollars worth of Girl Scout Cookies

St. Paul, MN (CNN) -A Minnesota man is accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

Joel Whittaker made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Police in Rochester say they got a grocery-store alarm-call late Saturday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Whittaker driving away with 23 cases of cookies stuffed in the backseat and trunk.

Whittaker told officers he was ‘dumpster diving’ and found the cookies in an unlocked loading-dock.

Police say they also found two stolen license plates, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and a small amount of heroin in his car.

Whittaker now faces felony counts of burglary and theft.

He was released with a long list of conditions including that he submits to random testing and searches, and refrain from taking drugs or drinking alcohol.

