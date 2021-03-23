Migrants sent back to Mexico through Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Men, women, and children are sent back to Mexico at a Laredo port of entry.

On Tuesday morning, a KGNS/Telemundo crew witnessed ten buses and vans with individuals at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Within 30 minutes, more women and kids were seen walking with customs officials towards the middle of the bridge.

The individuals are then seen walking themselves into Mexico.

