Migrants sent back to Mexico through Laredo port of entry

Women and children were seen walking with customs officials towards the middle of the Juarez Lincoln Bridge
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Men, women, and children are sent back to Mexico at a Laredo port of entry.

On Tuesday morning, a KGNS/Telemundo crew witnessed ten buses and vans with individuals at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Within 30 minutes, more women and kids were seen walking with customs officials towards the middle of the bridge.

The individuals are then seen walking themselves into Mexico.

