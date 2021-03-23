Advertisement

Regal Cinemas to reopen in April

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.(Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Regal Cinemas will reopen theaters nationwide next month.

The movie chain has announced its plans to reopen in phases starting with a limited number of screenings for Godzilla vs Kong on April, 2.

A wider opening for “Mortal Kombat” will follow on April 16.

The theater chain re-opened theaters back in August of last year but decided to close them once again due to limited content at the time.

The company’s CEO says the chain will continue to take all necessary coronavirus precautions.

