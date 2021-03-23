Advertisement

Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims

Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were opinion-based, not fact-based.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lawyer Sidney Powell said her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election shouldn’t be treated as gospel truth.

In a response to a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the right-wing attorney said reasonable people should realize her claims were opinion-based, not fact-based.

Dominion, an election infrastructure company, is suing Powell for defamation, saying Powell knew her accusations were false and damaging.

Election officials have repeatedly said then-President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection and that there were no major security issues with the voting process.

Lawyers representing Powell said she had the right to make fraud claims since she was acting as an attorney for the Trump campaign.

Powell is requesting for the Dominion case to be dismissed or have it moved to a Texas federal court.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Local man charged in pregnant woman’s death
Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
All adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine
St. Augustine High School
St. Augustine High School staff reflect on one year of online learning
Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at...
‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday