Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Starting on Mar. 29, all adults will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All adults will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Texas, starting on Monday, Mar. 29, that’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS expects vaccine supplies to increase next week and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older.

Also, next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers.

The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available.

