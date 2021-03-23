UISD continues search for new superintendent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next step in choosing a superintendent.

The agenda says they will meet to speak with their legal counsel on the prospective superintendent’s employment contract and candidate applications.

Afterwards, they will resume discussion and may even take action on the candidate applications.

Over 30 applications were received by the district and they say the majority of the applicants held the position of superintendent and nearly all have some form of central administration or assistant superintendent experience.

