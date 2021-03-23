Advertisement

UISD responds to new “3 foot” guidelines

The United Independent School District says the guidelines brings positive news to the district, but many challenges as well.
(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With new social distancing guidelines announced by the CDC, a local school district is preparing to accommodate its students.

UISD says the guidelines brings positive news to the district, but many challenges as well.

Along with the safety measures already in place, the district is looking at implementing more to ensure a safe return for all.

“We keep our hand-sanitizing, our hand-washing protocols, we also have purchased barriers for every single student desk in the classroom setting,” said Gloria Rendon. “We’re looking at barriers in the cafeteria that may be cost-prohibitive, but we’re are looking at those and we are also looking at installing air purifier systems into each different classroom, into each of the various classrooms.”

These are just some of the protocols UISD is planning on for the coming school year in August.

They could also be implemented as soon as their summer programs.

