Webb County courthouse to go blue for World Autism Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a few days, the Webb County courthouse will turn blue for World Autism Awareness Month.

In Monday’s commissioners court meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina presented the item to have the courthouse turn blue for the month of April.

On April 2nd of every year, the community is asked to join the Global Autism Community by celebrating the day, which the United Nations dedicated in 2007.

Tijerina says the court recognizes there are more than 700 people diagnosed with autism in Laredo.

Families for Autism Support and Awareness representative, Ramon Orduno, thanked members of the court for what they do for the county.

”I know we couldn’t do it last year because of everything that we went through, but now it’s calming down. Not too much but we’re planning stuff to be out there and raising awareness for autism.”

