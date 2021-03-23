Advertisement

Webb County courthouse to go blue for World Autism Awareness Month

Wawi Tijerina says the court recognizes there are more than 700 people diagnosed with autism in Laredo.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a few days, the Webb County courthouse will turn blue for World Autism Awareness Month.

In Monday’s commissioners court meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina presented the item to have the courthouse turn blue for the month of April.

On April 2nd of every year, the community is asked to join the Global Autism Community by celebrating the day, which the United Nations dedicated in 2007.

Tijerina says the court recognizes there are more than 700 people diagnosed with autism in Laredo.

Families for Autism Support and Awareness representative, Ramon Orduno, thanked members of the court for what they do for the county.

”I know we couldn’t do it last year because of everything that we went through, but now it’s calming down. Not too much but we’re planning stuff to be out there and raising awareness for autism.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old
Joel Pellot
Jury selection date scheduled for man accused of killing wife
Local art teacher Monika Sanchez creates six foot sweet bread out of paper mache
Art teacher creates six-foot sweet bread

Latest News

Joel Whittaker
Man accused of stealing over a thousand dollars worth of Girl Scout Cookies
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal Cinemas to reopen in April
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Cuellar on Migrant Surge
Cuellar on Migrant Surge
File photo: Border Patrol
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint