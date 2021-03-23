Zapata County continues vaccination efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are being told a “significant number” of residents have already received the COVID-19 vaccine in Zapata County.

On Sunday, Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell announced on social media that approximately 40% of eligible individuals have received their first dose, and approximately 17% of Zapata residents are fully vaccinated.

This week they will continue with their community effort to vaccinate.

On Wednesday, March 24th and Thursday, March 25th the National Guard will be administering Pfizer vaccines to approximately 1,000 Zapata County individuals.

Rathmell says his staff and other county employees were working nonstop this weekend to make this vaccination effort a success.

