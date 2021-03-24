Accident reported on Del Mar and McPherson

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in north Laredo has caused the temporary closure of a turning lane.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Del Mar and McPherson.

As a result of the crash, the south turning lane onto McPherson has been closed off to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes until they can clear the scene.

