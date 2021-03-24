Advertisement

Agents arrest Mexican National with history of sex offenses

Records revealed 41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa was convicted of sexual battery in Los Angeles back in 2005
41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa
41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man with a criminal history of sexual offenses.

On Tuesday morning, Border Patrol agents arrested 41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa northeast of Hebbronville.

Agents were patrolling a ranch outside of town and found a Mexican National who was determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

Record checks revealed Cerena-Penalosa had an extensive criminal history and that he had been arrested in 2005 for sexual battery in Los Angeles.

Cerena-Penalosa is being held by Border Patrol and will be remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Local man charged in pregnant woman’s death
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults
Migrants sent back to Mexico
Migrants sent back to Mexico through Laredo port of entry

Latest News

City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
A spring of hope
You must believe in spring
Laredo Women Firefighters
Fire department recognizes female firefighters
COVID-19 vaccine
Potential fourth vaccine awaits authorization