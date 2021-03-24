Agents arrest Mexican National with history of sex offenses
Records revealed 41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa was convicted of sexual battery in Los Angeles back in 2005
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man with a criminal history of sexual offenses.
On Tuesday morning, Border Patrol agents arrested 41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa northeast of Hebbronville.
Agents were patrolling a ranch outside of town and found a Mexican National who was determined to be in the U.S. illegally.
Record checks revealed Cerena-Penalosa had an extensive criminal history and that he had been arrested in 2005 for sexual battery in Los Angeles.
Cerena-Penalosa is being held by Border Patrol and will be remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
