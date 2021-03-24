Agents arrest Mexican National with history of sex offenses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man with a criminal history of sexual offenses.

On Tuesday morning, Border Patrol agents arrested 41-year-old Jose Cerena-Penalosa northeast of Hebbronville.

Agents were patrolling a ranch outside of town and found a Mexican National who was determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

Record checks revealed Cerena-Penalosa had an extensive criminal history and that he had been arrested in 2005 for sexual battery in Los Angeles.

Cerena-Penalosa is being held by Border Patrol and will be remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

