All adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas is making COVID-19 vaccines available to all 30 million adult residents on Monday.

That’s more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of making the shots available to anyone who wants one by May first.

The announcement by state health officials on Tuesday adds Texas to the rapidly growing list of states having moved forward with this decision.

For the past two weeks, Texas has been the nation’s largest state with no coronavirus restrictions after Governor Greg Abbott ended the mask mandate that has divided businesses and lifted limits on restaurant and retail occupancy.

