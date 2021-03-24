Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A federal agent of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol is arrested in connection to an aggravated assault case that happened at a local bar last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent turned himself in at the Laredo Police Department on Tuesday, Mar. 23. after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with an allegation of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during an off-duty incident.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr. in the case.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 26 after authorities received several calls regarding shots fired at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop.

Once authorities arrived, the two individuals involved were found and questioned.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

CBP says it stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.