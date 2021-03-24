CBP honors women in the agency

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In observance of Women’s History Month, the Laredo CBP Diversity Inclusion Program Committee held a special ceremony to honor the brave females who protect our border.

Female agents and support staff from various stations throughout the Laredo Sector and female officers from the field operations office were in attendance.

Participating in the event were Patrol Agent in Charge Kathleen A. Christie of the Laredo South Station and Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Diana Palacios of the Laredo Sector Intelligence Unit. Branch Chief Ana Valenzuela of the Laredo Sector Mission Readiness Operations was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

The agency thanks all of the women for their hard work and contributions to the workforce.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.