City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials break their silence on the incident that occurred last week with District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

Last Thursday, KGNS News reported a story that involved the district attorney and a man who came to us with allegations that Alaniz, together with a captain of the Laredo Police Department, allegedly asked him to sign a document that described an incident that occurred between him and the district attorney at a local gym as a “misunderstanding.”

That meeting took place at Laredo police headquarters.

In response to details of that incident going public, the police captain was placed on administrative reassignment pending further investigation while city officials turned over the information they had to the FBI and the Texas Rangers.

On Wednesday, city manager Robert Eads tells us they want to get to the bottom of exactly what happened.

“We want people to know that their police department works for them and that they’re doing the right thing, and anything that is not being done the right way, then we need to make sure that it’s found, it’s corrected, and then whatever needs to happen will happen from that point on.”

Eads went on to confirm that after they sent the information to both the Texas Rangers and the FBI, the Texas Rangers told them they did not see anything they would want to follow through with.

The FBI has refused to comment on the case.

Eads says it is always up to the agency to determine if there is enough evidence to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.