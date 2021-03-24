City implements criteria to register for COVID vaccine in person

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city has announced that there will be specific criteria for those who wish to register in-person for an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday at around noon, several cars were seen lining up on Sinatra Parkway to get into the arena.

Residents who do not have internet access at home or have trouble logging on to the Curative website are encouraged to register in person at the Sames Auto Arena. However, the patient must be present to book an appointment and present a photo ID, appoints cannot be made for multiple people and there will only be 50 appointments set per day.

In-person registrations will be available on Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

