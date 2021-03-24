Advertisement

City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit

The Los Presidentes Arterial Road extension will be built from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city will break ground on a road project that will help alleviate traffic on an east Laredo highway.

On Wednesday morning at ten, District Two Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the secondary exit at Concord Hills.

Officials say this will improve efficiency in traffic circulation between schools and state highways while improving traffic along Highway 359.

The ceremony will be held at 1610 Concord Hills Boulevard.

