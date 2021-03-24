Advertisement

Driver arrested after high-speed chase

The chase eventually came to an end at Victoria and San Leonardo where authorities were able to make an arrest
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A car chase near Laredo College ends with the driver in custody.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white-colored Lincoln Navigator near Lope de Vega.

The driver allegedly refused and sent DPS Troopers on a high-speed chase which ended at Victoria and San Leonardo.

Several patrol cars from DPS, Laredo Police and Border Patrol were at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession and human smuggling.

