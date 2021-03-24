Dunkin to give out free donuts on Wednesdays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Dunkin’ is giving free donuts to its rewards program members to help them get over the hump on hump day.

The brand announced Monday that it’s launching ‘free donut Wednesday’s nationwide.

On hump day, DD Perks members who buy a drink can indulge in a free donut.

That includes favorite flavors like Boston Cream or double chocolate.

The special starts Wednesday at participating locations around the country and runs through April 21.

