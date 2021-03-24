Advertisement

Dunkin to give out free donuts on Wednesdays

The special starts Wednesday at participating locations around the country and runs through April 21
This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa.
This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Dunkin’ is giving free donuts to its rewards program members to help them get over the hump on hump day.

The brand announced Monday that it’s launching ‘free donut Wednesday’s nationwide.

On hump day, DD Perks members who buy a drink can indulge in a free donut.

That includes favorite flavors like Boston Cream or double chocolate.

The special starts Wednesday at participating locations around the country and runs through April 21.

