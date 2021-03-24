Fire department recognizes female firefighters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Laredo Fire Department will recognize its female firefighters for their work.

On Wednesday at noon, the Fire Department and City of Laredo are hosting a Facebook live on how female firefighters have achieved their goals and how they are “the gateway to our safety.”

The video will be accessible on the City of Laredo’s Facebook page even after the event ends.

