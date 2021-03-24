LISD Police Department hosting Unified Railroad Hazardous Operation Exercise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning LISD PD along with Union Pacific Railroad, Laredo Police, and the Laredo Fire Department took part in the program which will serve as an exposure, assessment, and evaluation of the District’s Emergency Operation Plan.

It’s also an effort to establish a partnership in the event of any hazardous emergencies.

The exercise took place at Farias Elementary School on Chicago Street.

