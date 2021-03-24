Advertisement

LISD Police to conduct unified railroad hazardous operations exercise

The exercise is a training that will serve as an assessment and evaluation of the district’s emergency operation plan
File photo: LISD Police Department
File photo: LISD Police Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The LISD Police Department will be conducting a unified railroad hazardous operation exercise.

On Wednesday morning, LISD PD along with, Union Pacific Railroad, Laredo Police, and fire department will take part in the program which will serve as an exposure, assessment, and evaluation of the district’s emergency operation plan.

It’s also an effort to establish a partnership in the event of any hazardous emergencies.

This will take place at Farias Elementary School on Chicago Street at 8:30.

