Local hospitals slowly demobilize

According to Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, state medical staff will gradually leave our area.
File photo: hospital(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that we see the local hospitalization and active case numbers go down, our hospitals are starting to slowly demobilize.

According to Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, state medical staff will gradually leave our area.

The process of demobilization is slower than before because of the potential for a surge following the state reopenings and spring break.

Trevino says they do have enough of the local medical personnel back that left for agency work during the pandemic.

They are still determining who has permanently left and how many more people will return.

