Local man charged in pregnant woman’s death

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Following two fatal shooting rampages within a week, tragedy hits close to home: a pregnant Laredo woman is shot and killed as a result of a reckless discharged handgun.

The man accused of pulling the trigger was her common-law husband.

Tuesday morning, about twenty minutes before 1 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of East Clark for a shooting.

They found a woman grasping for her life. She had suffered a gunshot wound somewhere to her upper torso and was not able to survive long enough for paramedics to arrive.

Laredo police investigators were quick to take action, but the situation had already turned fatal and, tragically, an unidentified child who is believed to have resided at the home witnessed the event.

The 20-year-old victim was pregnant at the time of her death, but her identity is not being released until her family is able to notify her next of kin.

“The officers went ahead and set a parameter around the location and the investigators with the crimes against person’s unit did go ahead and begin their investigation,” said Officer Joe Baeza. “They did bering several people to headquarters for questioning including those who were at the residence at the time of the incident.”

The woman’s common-law husband, 23-year-old Luis Alejandro Jalomo was among those taken into custody.

At this time, the investigation suggests that Jalomo had recklessly discharged a handgun and fatally shot the victim who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“After the officers went ahead and consulted with the district attorney’s office, it was determined that the weapon was discharged in a reckless manner causing the unfortunate passing of the victim.”

Investigators insist there was nothing unusual taking place at the home prior to the incident.

Jalomo is facing multiple counts including one as a result of a child being present.

He is being charged with two counts of manslaughter, a felony two charge and one count of endangerment of a child, a state felony.

The Webb County medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy.

