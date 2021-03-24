Advertisement

Man indicted for importing meth into the U.S.

If convicted, Mike Mendoza could face up to life in prison for importing drugs through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge
File photo: Crystal meth seizure
File photo: Crystal meth seizure(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man from Houston is indicted for conspiracy and importation of meth.

Twenty-three-year-old Mike Mendoza is set to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge for his arraignment for an incident that happened on Feb. 25 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

According to a criminal complaint, Mendoza was allegedly importing meth in the tires of a Ford F-150 at the time he was passing through customs.

Law enforcement detected several anomalies in the tires and found a total of 24 bundles of meth.

The drugs weighed 132 pounds and had an estimated street value of $360,000.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10 million dollars.

