Marvels fans will have to wait to assemble: Black Widow delayed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Marvel fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Black Widow on the big screen.

The highly anticipated superhero film ‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson. It was originally set to open in theaters a year ago on May 1, 2020.

However, it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film will now hit the big screen and Disney+ July 9th. It’s not all good news, though -- there’s a catch: subscribers will have to pay extra.

‘Cruella’, the live-action film about ‘Cruella de Vil’ from ’101 Dalmatians,’ is also being simultaneously released in theaters and Disney+ on May 28th.

