National Guardsmen held at gunpoint

National Guard soldiers transporting vaccines to the Texas Panhandle was stopped and held at gun point by a man pretending to be a detective
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A caravan of National Guard soldiers transporting vaccines to a small town in the Texas Panhandle was stopped and held at gun point by a man pretending to be a detective.

It all started when Larry Harris, an Arizona native, started following the caravan at a Love’s Travel Station in Lubbock.

Officials say Harris made several attempts to run the vans off the roadway until he pulled them over claiming to be a detective. Harris then held the Guardsmen at gunpoint until police arrived.

That’s when Harris told officers he believed the guards in uniform had kidnapped a woman and child, so officers then noted his mental state.

Harris faces a laundry list of charges including interference with Texas military forces.

