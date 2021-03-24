National Guardsmen held at gunpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A caravan of National Guard soldiers transporting vaccines to a small town in the Texas Panhandle was stopped and held at gun point by a man pretending to be a detective.

It all started when Larry Harris, an Arizona native, started following the caravan at a Love’s Travel Station in Lubbock.

Officials say Harris made several attempts to run the vans off the roadway until he pulled them over claiming to be a detective. Harris then held the Guardsmen at gunpoint until police arrived.

That’s when Harris told officers he believed the guards in uniform had kidnapped a woman and child, so officers then noted his mental state.

Harris faces a laundry list of charges including interference with Texas military forces.

