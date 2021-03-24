New details in manslaughter investigation revealed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged in Tuesday’s manslaughter case as Laredo police have identified the victim.

On Wednesday, the police department announced the victim as 20-year-old Clarissa Yvonne De La Rosa.

According to the affidavit released by police, KGNS has also learned that De La Rosa was five months pregnant with a girl.

The shooting happened on Tuesday just after midnight when officers arrived to the 700 block of East Clark Boulevard where they found De La Rosa with a gunshot wound to her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23, was taken into custody after allegedly picking up the gun and pulling the trigger at De La Rosa while his son laid next to her.

Jalomo says he thought the gun was unloaded and didn’t mean to shoot De La Rosa.

Jalomo is being charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence.

