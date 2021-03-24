Advertisement

Potential fourth vaccine awaits authorization

Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford are looking to submit their emergency use authorization application to the FDA.
Mar. 23, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A potential fourth vaccine is awaiting emergency use authorization.

According to Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford are looking to submit their emergency use authorization application to the FDA.

Trevino says the vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic coronavirus infections and 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and severe disease.

This is according to their interim data from the U.S. phase three trial which included more than 32,000 people.

According to Trevino, the two dose vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator temperature similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

He adds that it will help to reach rural areas.

