St. Augustine High School staff reflect on one year of online learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was this time last year that classes went virtual for students.

In light of this anniversary, Saint Augustine staff members reflected on the past year.

“It has been quite the ride,” said counselor Cynthia Sanchez.

Some seniors at Saint Augustine High School returned to in-person classes on Tuesday after a year of virtual learning.

Prior to returning, students had to take a rapid COVID-19 test on Monday.

“We’re excited about that. We get to see students in person,” Sanchez said.

The lack of face-to-face interaction has been a challenge for both students and staff, including Sanchez, who helps with the academic and social/emotional aspects.

“And then the social emotional side should they have a problem, should they want to talk. And that’s difficult too because it’s either on the phone or on Zoom and that’s not necessarily a platform they feel comfortable.”

But it hasn’t been all bad.

Sanchez says virtual learning has taught students how to be more independent.

“One of the things that I’ve noticed is that it’s been fostering a lot more independence in the students. They have their Zoom classes and then time to do their independent work … a lot like what college is like,” she said.

One English teacher, who also doubles as an information technology specialist, says she was impressed with how smooth the transition was.

“Back in March, I think we were kind of pushed into this, and it was like sink or swim,” Sandra Webb said. “Much to our surprise it went really well, and it’s only gotten better.”

About 10% of students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday, and another group will return after Easter.

Students are required to wear masks, and desks with shields will be spaced six feet apart despite the CDC’s new guidelines declaring three feet to be sufficient between students.

While the instruction is face to face, the teachers still have students tuned in remotely.

