Texas military bases could soon host migrant children

The Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Pentagon to help house unaccompanied minors at joint base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss in El Paso
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two military bases in Texas could soon host migrant children.

According to Department of Defense Spokesperson John Kirby, the Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Pentagon to help house unaccompanied minors at joint base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

HHS is requesting the use of a vacant dorm at Lackland and for a field on Fort Bliss.

If approved, HHS would maintain its responsibility for the well-being and support for the migrant children.

Kirby said military training, operations, or other military requirements -- including National Guard and reserve readiness -- will not be negatively affected.

