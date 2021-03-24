The search continues for UISD’s superintendent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A school district is still searching for it’s future superintendent.

With just a few months left, Roberto “Bobby” Santos will retire as UISD’s superintendent.

Since December, the district was accepting applications.

United ISD is Laredo’s largest school district. The process has taken some months now, but the board might be one step closer in finding their new leader that can take on the responsibility of overseeing almost 50 schools.

Ramiro Veliz III, the president of the board, says choosing a new superintendent is not a decision the district is taking lightly.

Applicants must be familiar with the area.

“We wanted an individual that was from south Texas,” said Veliz. “Obviously with experience and qualifications, we want a candidate that knows our culture- that is from this area.”

Veliz says the job of a superintendent is more than being the face of the district.

“He oversees at this moment approximately 6,500 employees. We have a little bit over 40,000 students in our district. Over 45 campuses and one of the largest districts in the state, so he has a very important role.”

It’s been 15 years since they had to look for a new superintendent, currently Santos is still leading the district until June.

Veliz says it’s a new process for them.

Looking for some guidance, they relied on the public’s input.

“Getting potential interview questions from them and just in general give us an idea of your opinions and the direction the district should take in the process.”

With almost 40 candidates to choose from, some being from within the district, the board says they will proceed with interviews now.

They expect a decision to be made by mid to late April.

The special called meeting began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can watch it on UISD’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.