Webb County Sheriff Office acquires new CVE Unit

The unit will be used to perform mobile and roadside commercial vehicle inspections
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has received a new vehicle that will help deputies conduct inspections on the highways.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Martin Cuellar announced the acquisition of a 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, also known as a CVE Unit that will perform mobile and roadside commercial vehicle inspections.

The inspections include equipment violations, driver qualifications, logbook inspections, hours of service, and commercial truck weight limits.

Deputies will also be equipped with portal scales which will allow them to check the weight of each truck.

Sheriff Cuellar says he thanks the county judge and commissioners for their interest in always looking out for the safety and well-being of our residents.

The unit, which costs $187,744.00, will be operational on Wednesday.

