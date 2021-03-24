You must believe in spring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to see a slight dip in temperatures right before we hit the weekend.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 94 degrees.

As we move into Thursday, temperatures will drop just a bit and the winds will start to pick up.

We will be under a red flag advisory informing residents that strong winds could create hazardous conditions.

Things will bounce back on Friday; we are looking to start in the low 60s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

Saturday we’ll see a high of 94 degrees.

We’ll start next week in the upper 80s and keep in mind, it’s the last few days of March.

This means we could see more 90-degree temperatures and maybe even temperatures in the 100s.

Hopefully, we’ll see more April showers to give us some relief.

