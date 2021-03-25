Accident leads to discovery of undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An alleged human smuggling attempt results in a vehicle accident near Hebbronville.

The incident happened on March 23 when Border Patrol agents received a call from DPS regarding a single-vehicle accident on Farm to Market Road 649.

When agents arrived, they saw that a black truck had crashed through a ranch fence.

After a thorough search of the area, agents found 17 individuals who were believed to be illegally present in the U.S.

The undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

