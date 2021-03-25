Agents called to assist with deportation at Bridge 2

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More information is coming out about a situation reported at one of Laredo’s ports of entry.

According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday when Border Patrol agents assigned to Juarez Lincoln Bridge were called in after a group of 12 people being escorted out of the country, under Title 42, refused to return to Mexico.

The situation was de-escalated without force or any further incident.

No incidents were reported afterwards and no other action is expected.

