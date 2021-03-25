Advertisement

Agents apprehend nearly 100 individuals after searching two stash houses

Agents received a tip from authorities regarding suspicious activity going on at an apartment on Santa Cleotilde Avenue and another home in south Laredo
Agents discovery individuals living in stash house
Agents discovery individuals living in stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after two separate property searches.

The first incident happened on Wednesday, Mar. 23 when agents received a tip from the Laredo Police Department regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Santa Cleotilde Avenue.

Agents searched one of the apartments and found 49 undocumented immigrants living inside along with three loaded firearms.

The second incident happened an hour later when agents received another tip from the Webb County Constable’s Precinct Two regarding another stash house in south Laredo.

Agents searched the home and found 43 undocumented immigrants living inside.

A total of 92 individuals were taken into custody for processing.

