Alexander High School sophomore breaks shot put record

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Track and field season is among us and we have some athletes who are already setting personal bests and some even breaking school and district records.

Julian Tijerina is just a sophomore at Alexander High School and he broke both the UISD and Alexander shot put record at 54 feet and 9 inches.

After that accomplishment, he said he is still not satisfied.

Tijerina says his love for track and field all started after looking up to his older brother as a kid.

His brother, Sergio Tijerina was a thrower at Martin High School and is now a junior in college throwing for UTRGV and inspired Julian.

Following in his brother’s footsteps since 5th grade, Julian has been training day in and day out.

”My brother he always pushed me when I was a kid to be better than him, so I wanted to see myself do better than him when I was older.”

He hopes that by practicing twice a day and working out will lead him to his goals and dreams of competing in college like his brother.

”I plan on getting a scholarship I don’t want my parents to worry about me when i’m older.”

Not only does Julian have big goals and dreams, but Coach Henry Terrazas says he believes Julian can accomplish them.

”He’s just a great kid a great all around kid,” said Coach Terrazas. “He is a bit quiet sometimes but he is a hard worker.”

Senior Alex Gonzalez says that since Julian has been with the team he was shocked to see a younger guy throw as far as he does.

”Everyone wanted to get better when he came in, like he was throwing 50 and we were like, man we have to throw 55.”

Alex says that they learn from each other and they all push each other to do better.

Julian says along with his long-term goal to throw in college, he also wants to make it to state this year.

Coach Terrezas says to qualify he will have to throw around 60 feet in order to get there, but as of right now he isn’t putting too much pressure knowing he has the time to get there.

Julian just broke the city of Laredo’s shot put record of 55 feet and 6.5 inches recently, which was held by Joe Trevino from Nixon High School.

