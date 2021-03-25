Candle in the wind

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside which could create some fire hazards in parts of south Texas.

On Thursday we’ll be under a red flag advisory due to the strong winds.

Temperatures will start out in the low 60s so you might want to wear a light jacket but we will warm up to a high of about 86 degrees.

Throughout the day these strong winds will be felt, so you might want to hang on to your hats.

These strong winds will be short-lived, on Friday we will start out in the upper 50s and see a high of about 93 degrees by the afternoon.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 95 degrees with cloudy skies.

We will be anticipating a 40 percent chance of rain on Palm Sunday with a high of 83 degrees.

These 80s will also be short-lived, we are expecting to get up to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Don’t put away those jackets just yet, we could see a possible cold front later next week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.