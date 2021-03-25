Advertisement

Candle in the wind

On Thursday we’ll be under a red flag advisory due to the strong winds
Dust in the breeze(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside which could create some fire hazards in parts of south Texas.

Temperatures will start out in the low 60s so you might want to wear a light jacket but we will warm up to a high of about 86 degrees.

Throughout the day these strong winds will be felt, so you might want to hang on to your hats.

These strong winds will be short-lived, on Friday we will start out in the upper 50s and see a high of about 93 degrees by the afternoon.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 95 degrees with cloudy skies.

We will be anticipating a 40 percent chance of rain on Palm Sunday with a high of 83 degrees.

These 80s will also be short-lived, we are expecting to get up to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Don’t put away those jackets just yet, we could see a possible cold front later next week.

