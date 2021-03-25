Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man flees from law enforcement in south Laredo

The video was captured after an accident at the 3600 block of South Zapata Highway
Man flees from law enforcement
Man flees from law enforcement(Ramy Icardi)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is caught on camera evading from law enforcement officers after fleeing what appears to be an accident in south Laredo.

A social media user captured the incident which happened near the 3600 block of South Zapata Highway.

Video shows a man running into the driveway area of a Church’s Chicken restaurant and a law enforcement officer trailing behind.

According to a witness, the man allegedly fled the scene of an accident that happened on the southbound lane of the highway.

