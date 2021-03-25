Caught on camera: Man flees from law enforcement in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is caught on camera evading from law enforcement officers after fleeing what appears to be an accident in south Laredo.

A social media user captured the incident which happened near the 3600 block of South Zapata Highway.

Video shows a man running into the driveway area of a Church’s Chicken restaurant and a law enforcement officer trailing behind.

According to a witness, the man allegedly fled the scene of an accident that happened on the southbound lane of the highway.

