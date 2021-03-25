Caught on camera: Man flees from law enforcement in south Laredo
The video was captured after an accident at the 3600 block of South Zapata Highway
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is caught on camera evading from law enforcement officers after fleeing what appears to be an accident in south Laredo.
A social media user captured the incident which happened near the 3600 block of South Zapata Highway.
Video shows a man running into the driveway area of a Church’s Chicken restaurant and a law enforcement officer trailing behind.
According to a witness, the man allegedly fled the scene of an accident that happened on the southbound lane of the highway.
