City launches public input survey for 2021-2022 budget

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has launched a public input survey to focus on key service areas for the 2021-2022 budget. Results from the survey will be used as a tool to inform City Council on budgetary decisions for the next fiscal year.

The survey is available in English and Spanish, which can be found in the links below, but are also available in print format throughout the city and even over the phone through 3-1-1.

As an incentive, anyone who completes the survey will have an opportunity to enter a raffle to win bicycles and H-E-B gift cards. In order to participate in the raffle, survey responders must input their information. The survey, however, can be anonymous if responders do not wish to give their personal information.

The survey was first proposed by District 8 Council Member Alyssa Cigarroa.

You can complete the survey at:

English survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NHWBQ8H

Spanish survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YKLLJ9S

