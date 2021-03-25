Female firefighters recognized during Women’s History Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Laredo Fire Department recognized its female firefighters on Wednesday afternoon.

Ana Venegas, Catherine Archer Lara, Lisa Villarreal, Katherine Ramos, and Daniella Gonzalez are the only female firefighters in Laredo.

Captain Venegas became the first female to join the Laredo Fire Department in 1975.

The five of them shared what it was like to overcome any gender barriers.

Archer-Lara remembers one moment in her personal life.

”We were all swimming in a pond, and someone said, ‘oh, you can’t swim,’ and I said ‘yes, I can. What do you mean? What’s the difference?’ I think my mom shielded me a lot more from that to where it wasn’t until I was older that I realized there were so many big differences. I never thought I couldn’t do something.”

The five of them encourage young girls and women to consider joining the fire department.

