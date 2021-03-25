Advertisement

Female firefighters recognized during Women’s History Month

The five women firefighters at the Laredo Fire Department encourage young girls and women to consider joining the fire department.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Laredo Fire Department recognized its female firefighters on Wednesday afternoon.

Ana Venegas, Catherine Archer Lara, Lisa Villarreal, Katherine Ramos, and Daniella Gonzalez are the only female firefighters in Laredo.

Captain Venegas became the first female to join the Laredo Fire Department in 1975.

The five of them shared what it was like to overcome any gender barriers.

Archer-Lara remembers one moment in her personal life.

”We were all swimming in a pond, and someone said, ‘oh, you can’t swim,’ and I said ‘yes, I can. What do you mean? What’s the difference?’ I think my mom shielded me a lot more from that to where it wasn’t until I was older that I realized there were so many big differences. I never thought I couldn’t do something.”

The five of them encourage young girls and women to consider joining the fire department.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
UPDATE: Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Update: Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death
File photo
City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

Latest News

Julian Tijerina
Alexander High School sophomore breaks shot put record
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
UPDATE: Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
Gateway Girls softball league
Local softball team waits for fields to fully reopen