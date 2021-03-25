Former Tamaulipas governor is convicted

(AP) - A former Mexican governor and presidential candidate is convicted of money laundering.

Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, age 64, admitted to accepting over $3.5 million in illegal bribe money which was used to purchase property in the U.S., according to acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Thursday, Yarrington admitted to accepting bribes from private companies and individuals to do business with the state of Tamaulipas while he was governor.

The former governor used nominee buyers to purchase property in the U.S. to hide his ownership from the properties, which were bought with illegal bribery money.

Yarrington hid the $3.5 million in bribe money by purchasing real estate, cars, and other items in the United States.

Yarrington admitted one of the illegally purchased properties was a condominium in Port Isabel. He also acknowledged he knew it was against the law in Mexico to take the bribes and to hide the over $3.5 million in illegal bribe money in the United States by buying real estate, cars and other personal items.

His plea was accepted and sentencing will be at a later date. At that time, Yarrington faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.