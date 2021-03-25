Former TAMIU basketball player indicted for sexual assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former TAMIU basketball player has been indicted for sexual assault, a second degree felony.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office reports Jamyus Armand Jones was allegedly at a social gathering back in October of last year on the TAMIU campus.

This is when TAMIU police got a call about an incident involving a possible sexual assault.

TAMIU police conducted an investigation that revealed Jones allegedly had sexual intercourse with a victim at this social gathering.

The investigation also revealed the victim was highly intoxicated during the incident.

Jones was arrested on January 11th and was charged with sexual assault.

An arraignment hearing is pending.

