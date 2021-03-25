Advertisement

Former TAMIU basketball player indicted for sexual assault

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office reports Jamyus Armand Jones was allegedly at a social gathering back in October of last year on the TAMIU campus.
Jamyus Armand Jones(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former TAMIU basketball player has been indicted for sexual assault, a second degree felony.

This is when TAMIU police got a call about an incident involving a possible sexual assault.

TAMIU police conducted an investigation that revealed Jones allegedly had sexual intercourse with a victim at this social gathering.

The investigation also revealed the victim was highly intoxicated during the incident.

Jones was arrested on January 11th and was charged with sexual assault.

An arraignment hearing is pending.

