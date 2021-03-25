Health authority addresses vaccine side effects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve experienced side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you’re not the only one.

In fact, the CDC advises that it’s normal.

Tiredness, headaches, and pain in your arm are a few of the side effects people can expect after they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says it’s usually not a cause for concern.

”These side effects are normal signs that your body is building up protection and should go away within a couple of days.”

According to the CDC, common side effects include pain, redness, and swelling on the arm where someone got the shot.

Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea are also possible throughout the rest of your body.

Some people in Laredo shared their experiences on Facebook, one person saying their bones hurt and couldn’t walk and another saying their headache was so bad that it felt like stabbing sensations.

One person said they were sick for two weeks, although both the CDC and Dr. Trevino say symptoms should go away within a few days.

”The risk of the vaccine is not something to be really concerned about,” said Trevino. “The benefit of the vaccine is really what we should be looking at.”

Meanwhile, some people have little to no adverse reactions.

Laredo resident Ana Liza Meza got the Moderna vaccine, and she says the extent of her symptoms was soreness in her arm.

”It was bearable and something I thought that was worth it. It brought peace of mind to myself and peace of mind to my parents especially, who I live with.”

Meza says the actual process of getting the shot was painless.

”Just knowing that I was protected was a really good feeling, and it kind of felt like a superpower that I was able to get the vaccine, and it just felt really good knowing that I got it.”

For anyone on the fence of getting the vaccine, Dr. Trevino says:

”I usually give patients or people that are saying, ‘I don’t want the vaccine because I might feel bad.’ I give them an option: either the vaccine or the illness, so take your choice.”

The side effects can occur regardless of which brand of vaccine you get.

If you have any concerns, you should call your medical provider.

Dr. Trevino says over the counter medications such as ibuprofen can help with the headaches after getting the vaccine, but says not to take it before because it could react against the vaccine.

He also recommends drinking plenty of water.

