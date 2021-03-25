Advertisement

Hundreds are vaccinated through HEART program

The goal is to vaccinate individuals who are unable to register for vaccine drives since they have no access to internet or the phone.
COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Laredoans receive a COVID-19 vaccine through a new equity driven program.

The City of Laredo recently started the Health Equity Assurance Response Team program, or HEART.

The goal is to vaccinate individuals who are unable to register for vaccine drives since they have no access to internet or the phone.

Emergency management coordinator and fire chief, Guillermo Heard says they recently vaccinated a number of people at a food drive.

”We did not pre-register,” said Heard. “We showed up with the vaccines. We saw the individuals were eligible at the food drives. We got the vaccinations. It was really good to see the people very happy and we’re going to continue those efforts and we are focusing on those zip codes that we do know in the city that have a little bit of disparity and we make sure that we bring the vaccination. That is our focus and we will continue doing that with all our community partners.”

Heard says the zip codes they are targeting include 78040, 78041, and 78046.

So far, 500 individuals have been vaccinated through the HEART program.

