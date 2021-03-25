Advertisement

LISD Police Department welcomes newest member

The department welcomed Officer Antonio Torres during a Swearing-In Ceremony on March 24th
LISD Welcomes New Police Officer
LISD Welcomes New Police Officer
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The LISD Police Department welcomed its newest member, Officer Antonio Torres, during a Swearing-In Ceremony on March 24th.

Officer Torres took his Oath of Office, which was administered by LISD Police Chief, Roberto Villarreal.

Torres also had his badge pinned by his mother.

