LISD Police Department welcomes newest member
The department welcomed Officer Antonio Torres during a Swearing-In Ceremony on March 24th
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The LISD Police Department welcomed its newest member, Officer Antonio Torres, during a Swearing-In Ceremony on March 24th.
Officer Torres took his Oath of Office, which was administered by LISD Police Chief, Roberto Villarreal.
Torres also had his badge pinned by his mother.
