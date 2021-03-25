LISD to hold Code of Conduct Art Contest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -LISD is giving its little Picasso’s a chance to have their artwork featured in next year’s student code of conduct.

LISD is holding its Code of Conduct Art Contest which is open to students from fourth to twelfth grade.

The district is asking students to come up with a piece that displays what LISD is about including academics, sports, technology, and safety.

The winner will not only have their art featured on the school’s book but they will also get a chance to several different prizes and get community service hours.

Students can scan their work and send it to ggperez@laredoisd.org. The deadline to submit your artwork is May 28.

For more information, students can call 956-273-1485 or 956-225-5680.

