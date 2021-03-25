Advertisement

LISD to hold Code of Conduct Art Contest

The deadline for students to submit their artwork is May 28
Code of Conduct Art Contest
Code of Conduct Art Contest(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -LISD is giving its little Picasso’s a chance to have their artwork featured in next year’s student code of conduct.

LISD is holding its Code of Conduct Art Contest which is open to students from fourth to twelfth grade.

The district is asking students to come up with a piece that displays what LISD is about including academics, sports, technology, and safety.

The winner will not only have their art featured on the school’s book but they will also get a chance to several different prizes and get community service hours.

Students can scan their work and send it to ggperez@laredoisd.org. The deadline to submit your artwork is May 28.

For more information, students can call 956-273-1485 or 956-225-5680.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
UPDATE: Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Update: Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death
File photo
City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

Latest News

File photo: UISD kinder student
UISD holding pre-k/ kindergarten round up
Dust in the breeze
Candle in the wind
Julian Tijerina
Alexander High School sophomore breaks shot put record
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
UPDATE: Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case